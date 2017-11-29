The Koreans are coming. The Koreans are coming? It used to be: The Russians are coming. The Russians are coming. Who knew? One might as well say: The Canadians are coming.

During his campaign, the guy from Queens used to rage that the Mexicans were coming, then added the Muslims were coming, then undocumented immigrants were coming, then Hillary's 35,000 emails were coming, (with the help of the Russians and Wikileaks) but he never even mentioned anything about the North Koreans coming.

Didn't North Korea figure in Queens? Or maybe his 35% base never heard of North Korea. And solid as it is claimed to be, or not to be, how does 35% elect a president?

Oh yes, he had about a 20% help from his Russian pal, the same Russian pal who banks his building deals. "We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia," Donald Jr said of Trump Organization properties.

Now that the world is in turmoil with Trump fixed at the White House, Putin is laughing his pecs off. The penniless civil servant from Saint Petersburg, who accumulated $200 billion while in government service, figured out that it wouldn't take an invasion or a bomb. Just put a clown from Queens in the White House, and it'll take less than a year.

But the North Koreans are coming? A country with half its people suffering from famine, a military that marches with a kick-bounce, can launch a missile, send it halfway around the world to land in Alaska, Los Angeles, Manhattan, or Mar-a-Lago? Who knew?

Trump threatened to retaliate against North Korea with, "…fire and fury the world has never known."

South Korea said something like, "Wait a minute. We're standing here. We're right next door. Fire and fury can spread like bone spurs. Got it?"

So maybe skipping the fire and fury, Trump can fly Air Force One to North Korea, and instead of throwing paper towels, throw loaves of bread, chocolate cake, gallons of milk and chicken soup.

"AIR FORCE ONE ISN'T FLYING INTO NORTH KOREA. SEND THE AIR FORCE INSTEAD."

Who knew?