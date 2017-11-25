Harare, Zimbabwe The Zimbabwe Military recently took over governing the country from the 93-year-old Mugabe.

"I'm surprised it took us so long" said General Agreement. "I mean, the guy is 93-years-old. How tough could it be?"

"What we did was just wait until he fell into one of his usual drunken stupors and then built a maze that he has to go through to get outside. We think he's still in there."

With celebration going on throughout the nation, First Lady Grace Mugabe said, "At first I was mad that they would do that to my poor, aged, ancient husband. But everybody knows how I love a party, so all is forgiven!"