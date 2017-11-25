Written by Al N.
Saturday, 25 November 2017

image for Mugabe No Longer Dictator in Zimbabwe After Military Tricks Him
Celebrations continued as Mugabe navigates military maze.

Harare, Zimbabwe The Zimbabwe Military recently took over governing the country from the 93-year-old Mugabe.

"I'm surprised it took us so long" said General Agreement. "I mean, the guy is 93-years-old. How tough could it be?"

"What we did was just wait until he fell into one of his usual drunken stupors and then built a maze that he has to go through to get outside. We think he's still in there."

With celebration going on throughout the nation, First Lady Grace Mugabe said, "At first I was mad that they would do that to my poor, aged, ancient husband. But everybody knows how I love a party, so all is forgiven!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

