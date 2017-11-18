Pyongyang, NK North Korean hereditary dictator, Kim Jong Un, the man who helped put the "dic" in dictator, was seriously injured today. This has caused the North Korean people to weep and wail uncontrollably, while the rest of the world cheers and considers building shrines to the large hats that hurt Kim Jong Un.

Kim was laughing at the generals and their ridiculous hats right before the accident. The portly DICtator had just given a speech denouncing President Trump of the US and was in a jovial mood, when all of a sudden all four of the generals tipped over, falling on top of Mr. Kim. The generals were miraculously unharmed.

It is not known who will take over the leadership of North Korea while Mr. Kim recovers, since Mr. Kim has managed to get rid of most of the people of his family.