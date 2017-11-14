It appears the latest Warlord to apply to join the Buffoon Clown Axis of Evil is Duterte. He has chosen the Avatar with the full title of Vigilante Assassin Buffoon Clown.

His initial pitch to Dotard went well with a big screen love song recital he who is the light being well received.

However budding Vigilante Assassin may be making his pitch to the wrong Buffoon. After Dotards pissweek showing in the latest fashion wars where both Honky Cats Big Hats and Gay Advocate Lumo Scarves are getting great terrorist fashion market penetration, he was demoted in the sand pit playpen. He also lost control of the red bucket and green dump truck which will make his international power broking position severely weakened.

As part of demonstrating his entry qualifications Duterte has recently bragged about how many people he has personally killed and how excellently his gunning down innocent citizens programs is going. However the Gay Advocate Bear Rider scoffed at such a trivial accomplishment, claiming he had a bigger black army that Duterte had deaths on his hands. So scale was not going to impress, however some of the truly horrific, gory details of the deaths have been leaked and he is getting bonus gangland style points.

However given Duterte recent love-in with the Chinese, he may well be a plant from the new leaders of the used to be free world hoping to fill the Dotard void and the other Buffoon Clowns are skeptical. Also Honky Cat voiced concern over his absence of a Nuclear Arms Program, a must have for any modern aspiring Buffoon Clown. Honky Cat using his well polished western vernacular replied to Duterte, "No Nuke program - You can't be serious"