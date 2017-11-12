Hanoi, Vietnam - After a semi-successful tour of Asia, President Trump is again making headlines about his involvement with Russia, more specifically with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin. What is it about these two, that they cause controversy with something as simple and mundane as a handshake?

It's a feeding frenzy.

They can't win. If Trump shows the minimum amount of sympathy and compassion toward Putin, US corporate media outlets accuse him of going against his own intelligence agencies. The other option is for Trump to lash out at Putin, which he has never done and never will. That mere fact is what's got everyone spinning their heads. We don't trust the motives of Trump, and we sure as hell don't trust Putin, but why?

This last meeting at the Vietnam economic summit showed just how awkward and uncomfortable a Trump and Putin meeting is. First off, we have the elephant in the room, which are the photos of a very flirty Melania Trump approaching Putin and shaking his hand at G20.

The incident received a massive amount of media attention at the time. Twitter exploded with memes, especially when there was video of Melania chatting with Putin while her husband was away socializing with others.

This time around, when Trump planned that inevitable meeting with Putin, Melania saw the potential catastrophe, and she opted for remaining behind in China to allegedly see the Great Wall and talk to reporters.

No one dared mention the fact that both President Trump as well as Lady Melania went to great lengths to erase the fiasco of G20. Evidently, the high level of awkwardness that a second public meeting between Vladimir Putin and Melania Trump would have had was unthinkable. They had to do damage control.

But since we journalists always see beyond the text of news stories, we pay attention to the subtext of what is stated, we analyze everything under a brutal, enhanced reality, microscope, and those little details don't escape our scrutiny. It was a royal disgrace to have to leave Melania Trump behind in China, because they could not afford another scandal involving TrumpRussia.

What is it that makes Trump and Putin be so nice to each other? Why do they go to such lengths to praise each other? Do they have a secret deal? Is Putin feeling jilted about the fact that he basically have to chase Trump around to get a word with him?