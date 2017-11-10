After many years of pretending to be something they're not, the Rocket Man and the Orange Man have finally found their way home.

They were welcomed by Dr.Charles Xavier, the school Headmaster. For those of you who don't know him, he is a top-notch mental mutant.

He agreed to meet us and answer few questions.

He rolled into a room in his notorious wheelchair. That would be the aluminum X-shaped alloys wheelchair. We were hit by waves of shiver and anticipation.

"Don't worry, I won't mess with your minds. I do that only if I want to make hot teenage girls horny", he began. "You two characters are not hot teenage girls, are you?"

"No", we responded carefully.

Then, the Orange man walked into the room. He seemed at ease, his orange skin glowing and hair flying around.

"You know, it's interesting that so many people voted for me", he said. "I ran for the president because I wanted to fit in and be loved by humans. Not because I expected to win"

"To my great surprise, I prevailed and found myself in the world of shit. Trying to get out of it wasn't easy, either. Hundreds of psychotic bullshit tweets, random rants during state visits, nothing really worked"

"Then, I got in touch with my mutant pal who was running some backward feud in Asia. His mutation allows him to make nukes out of nothing. The crucial skill, in a country with no economy and majority of the population starving."

"It was fun pretending that we hate each other's guts, while secretly plotting to get out of it all".

Unfortunately, we were told, the rocket man couldn't come down. He was sleeping, due to the exhaustion caused by the jet-lag.

The Rocket man flew over on one of his rockets.

"What are your plans for the future, Dr Xavier?"

"The next step is bringing over the mutant known as the Iceman. He is posing as the president of Russia".