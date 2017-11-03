Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 3 November 2017

image for North Korea Conducts 3rd ICBM Test With Mixed Results
The Hwasong-14 after taking off

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA (Replicant-D Headlines) -- North Korea conducts the third test of the Hwasong-14 ICBM, however, this test is a mix of success and failures.

The reason why the test has a confusing outcome is due to the expected and the actual trajectory. The expected trajectory is supposed to be somewhere 300 km east of Japan, but due to the weird weather patterns, it was redirected to somewhere south of the Korean peninsula.

Neighboring countries managed to trace the actual trajectory to an area that is located approximately between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Local scientists on the two countries mentioned managed to trace the trajectory down to two possible locations:


  1. A mansion located in Tarlac, Philippines
  2. A certain news building in Pasig, Philippines

The locations have been announced on the respective countries' news outlets and their military forces are ready at any moment in case the missile arrives at precisely those locations.

Shortly after the locations are announced, political discourse is currently happening on social media.

Despite the outcome, North Korea still managed to refer to the test as a success and a Moranbong Band concert is planned in commemoration of this event.

Make Rocko the Zen Wallaby's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 3?

2 16 22 6
113 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more