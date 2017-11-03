PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA (Replicant-D Headlines) -- North Korea conducts the third test of the Hwasong-14 ICBM, however, this test is a mix of success and failures.

The reason why the test has a confusing outcome is due to the expected and the actual trajectory. The expected trajectory is supposed to be somewhere 300 km east of Japan, but due to the weird weather patterns, it was redirected to somewhere south of the Korean peninsula.

Neighboring countries managed to trace the actual trajectory to an area that is located approximately between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Local scientists on the two countries mentioned managed to trace the trajectory down to two possible locations:



A mansion located in Tarlac, Philippines A certain news building in Pasig, Philippines

The locations have been announced on the respective countries' news outlets and their military forces are ready at any moment in case the missile arrives at precisely those locations.

Shortly after the locations are announced, political discourse is currently happening on social media.

Despite the outcome, North Korea still managed to refer to the test as a success and a Moranbong Band concert is planned in commemoration of this event.