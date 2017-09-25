Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Monday, 25 September 2017

image for Australian Nutter hitches ride on train windscreen wiper!
Even he could not believe his eyes as the train sped by!

Living in Australia can be expensive and travelling too (just like England) so one nutter decided to dodge paying his fare by hitching a ride on the windscreen wiper of a passing train!

Luckily, in Australia, it hardly rains, but shines, and during the ride he managed to hang on until the train driver thought, "maybe the rear window could be dusty so I'll give it a quick squirt!"

The train-surfing lunatic, who was hanging on at a 110MPH, would not have been seen if the giant wiper had remained static, but the sight of a human, living corpse swishing back and forward on the rear end of the train was curious enough to raise suspicions, even in "deadpan Aussie!"

The alarm was raised and, after pulling into the next station, a rather soggy, stinking of window cleaning fluid man, was arrested by railway cops as he attempted to do a runner!

During interrogation the man admitted being a complete butthole and promised next time to climb up on the roof, Indian style, lay as flat as possible whilst passing under a bridge (do they have railway bridges in the Outback?), never cling on to a swishing windscreen wiper again because it made him feel quite dizzy and swallowing window cleaning fluid is not quite like downing pints of Fosters, BURP!

Autralia is renowned for its macho pissartists, but this major pissartist deserves the bucket!

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 1 multiplied by 4?

7 17 4 14
85 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more