Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 31 August 2017

image for North Koreans Required to Start Wearing "Kim Jong-Underwear"
This underwear would get the wearer sent to the leader's private labor camp.

Pynonyang, North Korea It was announced that all Koreans, in order to honor leader Kim Jong-Un, must wear "Kim Jong-Underwear," which is made of Korea burlap and had pictures of Kim Jong-Un on it.

North Koreans are now subject to spot searches to make sure they are wearing the required undergarments. If they aren't, they are sent to a special labor camp, along with the rest of their family.

If the underwear shows any stains, the person is sent to a different labor camp. And if the stain is on one of the pictures of Kim Jong-Un, they they are sent to a death camp.

On the bright side, when questioned by Kim Jong-Un, all respondents said they LOVE the Kim Jong-Underwear.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 2?

2 25 20 4
54 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more