Sunday, 20 August 2017

image for Urine Luck - Cow Wee Cures Cancer?
A cow, yesterday

New Delhi invented a new product made from cow urine that has a wide range of cures from cancer, diarrhea, to diabetes. It is on sale by the Bharatiya Janata Party and a BJPan official claimed, "My daughter tried all kinds of things" to get rid of her acne and this medicine is working wonders for her.

Now her pimples are gone along with her hopes of a boyfriend.

This medicine is made from butter, milk, curd, urine, and dung. The ingredients undergo a "solid scientific process" based on India's ancient herbal remedies.

Although sometimes without enough fiber it undergoes a "leaky scientific process."

Purushottam Toshniwal, the general secretary of the cooperative that manufactures cosmetics, said that "Even the United States, they now recognize the worth of cow urine."

And we all agree that it is only fun at frat parties.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

