Apparently, the Putin & Trump love affair is beginning to stink. Not like roses and lolly pops, but smell rich with suspicion. What could Trump owe Putin in dollars, real estate, votes, or pee videos, to make him appear oblivious to Putin's knock out punches?

However, Trump seems determined to start a nuclear war with North Korea over nasty threats. Or could nuclear war be a distraction from the Mueller investigation? The pre-dawn raid on Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's condo by FBI agents was not an "Avon calling…" visit.

Congress recently voted against lifting Russian sanctions for Russian interference in the 2016 election. KAPOW!

In retaliation, Putin kicked out 700 US embassy workers from Russia. Double KAPOW!

Sweet Canada (upstairs tenants) would have been outraged. Even Mexico (downstairs tenants) would have announced their displeasure.

Not Trump! He didn't exactly blow Putin a kiss, but Trump's reaction was lovely. Big smile, a bobble head bobble. "So, I'm cutting my budget. Putin was a great help."

It is speculated, that the Russian pee video, confirmed by MI6 undercover agent, is a real doozy. The mysterious Steele's dossier is still under wraps, but maybe presenting the pee video on CNN could be a better option than nuclear war with North Korea.

Sure, North Korea has been announcing nasty threats at the US for years. But this year, the guy in the White House took the bait. Or is nuclear war merely a distraction from Special Counsel Mueller's investigation into Russian interference of the election?



The Vatican suggested, that instead of nuclear war, why not have a beauty contest between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un? The competitor who receives the least amount of laughs during the bikini competition would be declared the winner. God bless!



If Putin were to become miffed enough to sing, would he sing about the 70 thousand votes that suspiciously put Trump over the top? If a fraudulent election is declared, Trump would have to move out of the White House, and the rightful winner would be inaugurated into office.

Unlike missing the eggs, will anyone miss his tweets?