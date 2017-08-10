Written by Al N.
Rating:
Thursday, 10 August 2017

image for Trump and Kim Jong-Un Compare Dick Sizes
The globe in Trump's office still had Yugoslavia and Rhodesia on it.

In a contest guaranteed to have no winners, Trump challenged North Korea with fire and fury, which North Korea's Kim Jong-Un followed up with references as to how close North Korea is to Guam.

Guam has been put on Red Alert, while Trump's consultants and 5th grade Geography teacher explain to Trump where Guam is, that it's a "territory" of the U.S., and what a "territory is."

Trump was said to ask a lot of questions about Guam, including, "Is there any oil on it?" and "How long has the U.S. owned it and how much we could 'get for it?'" and "Are there any hotels on it?"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

