Friday, 28 July 2017

Kim's aides were able to lure him away from his wife's body with cupcakes.

"Mr. Kim says that he was very sorry, especially since he knows how much the country has grown to love his wife. He admits that he had been partaking of demigod juice that only people of divine birth like him can have. He was having a conversation with God and while he did, he noticed how good his wife looked. He just got an insatiable desire and couldn't control himself," said the aide.

Pyongyang, North Korea Speculation about the missing spouse of portly North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un finally lead to a statement from Kim's public relations office.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

