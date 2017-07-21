Written by humanoid
SPY RING of DOOM

But, alas: Heather Coon, the musician and also an M20 spy who was deported from Syria in 2010 after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges, is now being accused of engaging in a psychological war against Russian leader Adrik Vartanyan.

She has been using Vartanyan's name in her songs to invoke fear into the man using the mass media.

Any woman that disrespects a man publicly in that manner is setting a bad example by inspiring other women to attack men in the same fashion.

She also has been introducing his controversial political decision into improvised music at private concerts, under the orders of the M20 spy agency.

"It's an attack against our comrade Vartanyan, in an attempt to humiliate him" said Russia's Prime Minister.

For unsuspecting residents of a suburban Montclair, New Jersey, neighborhood, it seemed too crazy to be believed: their quiet, unassuming neighbor, Coon, had turned out to be an M20 spy.

Heather Coon, known for her singing, had appeared to be a typical pop musician, living in a beige, two-story colonial-style home while composing her venomous music for the M20.

Some of the local teen boys testify that she was actually a prostitute who infected them with herpes.

"She's a jealous bitch who likes talking about people, to complain" says Jim O'Neil, who got infected with herpes.

The Russian government said they are not concerned over Coon, but hinted at exposing her extra marital affairs in some Russian songs.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

