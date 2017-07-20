Written by Jaggedone
Topics: rome, Vatican News, milan

Thursday, 20 July 2017

image for Selfie sticks banned in the Vatican; they could reveal too much!
Jesus and his best mate in Rome needed sticks, but not the selfie kind!

Tourists visiting Italy's fabulous cities, Rome, The Vatican (Yes it is a city within a city Klugscheisser!), Milan, etc, have been confronted with a ban on their favourite toy, Selfie Sticks!

Jaggedone sent his undercover, hi-tec, Italian CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) reporter, Bello Adonissimo-Buggatissimo, into Milan's main piazza to find out how Chinese and Japanese tourists are dealing with the ban; and here are his findings after interviewing several lost souls:

First reaction in best Chinese Manadarin:

"Velly blad, no slelfie slicks, I fleel I need to plotest to the Plope!"

A Japanese tourist looking glum:

"Ooh dis is awful, banzai, my selfie stick is back at de Tokio Hotel, and I don't know what to do with my hands, banzai, I need a pizza or a samurai sword, banzai!"

One Italian police officer controlling the piazza also commented on the latest ban of selfie sticks;

"Mama de mia, noe selfie stickos, noe fines for dezo stupido touristas, no money in mio pocketos, et questo no pasta for mama! Uno disastero!

The Pope has a lot to answer for and has promised millions of pilgrims heading to his Vatican window that he will himself use a selfie stick to prove to the world that the Catholic Church is not full of gay paedo's by sticking it where the sun never shines; and they should follow his Holy Message!

"When in Rome do as the Romans do, only use your selfie sticks in bed!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

