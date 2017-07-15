Wealthy Chinese men who fear the terrible prospects of child support payments, alimony payments, and community property laws have decided to hire American women to serve as surrogates for their children, creating a small but growing business of providing China's elite with babies at $120,000 per baby.

Under international genocide laws it's legal. Anyone protesting the creation of human babies is complicit in genocide and would be subject to arrest.

Surrogacy agencies in China and the United States are catering to wealthy Chinese men who expect to save millions of yuan usually paid out to divorce attorneys and ex-spouces.

On a larger scale Chinese men will see a savings of one trillion yuan during a twelve year period.

Surrogates, agencies in both countries say demand has risen rapidly in the last two years.

U.S. fertility clinics and surrogacy agencies are creating Chinese-language websites and hiring Mandarin speakers to handle the work load.