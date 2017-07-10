Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Monday, 10 July 2017

image for Top South African model accused of being a racist because of a pair of gloves!
This guy has more grey cells that internet trolls will ever possess!

Now there are times whilst spoofing real stories that a top spoofer like Jaggedone just cannot believe reality, so he spoofs it anyway, and here is one story that just cannot be spoofed because it is so ridiculous, but JO wil try!

A South African model (shall remain unnamed because the real story is beyond belief!) is accused of being a racist because she wore white hygienic gloves during a visit to a mainly "black" orphanage is not a racist, dickheads!

She claimed wearing her gloves was only due to passing food to the orphans that could be susceptible to food poisoning, and not because their colour would rub off, buttholes!

Here is her statement to Jaggedone's star CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army), South African reporter, Half-Nelson-Mangola:

"Thank you Jaggedone's CIA for allowing me to tell those dickheads who dared accuse me of being a racist whilst visiting the orphanage, handing out food, and playing with these lovely, underprivileged kids; that you mob are a bunch of fucking morons! And if Al Jolson was alive, I'd tell him the same!"

So sensible, level-headed readers of this spectacular spoof, here is the proof that trolls over the internet are what they are, a bunch of ignorant, cowardice morons, who hide behind their laptops, smartphones, PC's, etc, spreading a load of old bullshit!

However, do not fear, Jaggedone is hear to tell you all the truth!

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

