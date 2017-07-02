NK - After last weeks failed missile launch hit Kim Jong Un in the zipper, he has been issuing coded messages. The NSA has finally decoded the messages.

Dr. D. Phase of the NSA pubic relations department held a press conference today to release the text of the decoded messages.

They all read as follows:

URGENTLY WANTED: urologist to remove a large missile from the scrotum of fat man. We can't afford to pay you but we will let you drive one our tanks and even shoot the gun.

Must be willing it to put up with a lot of crap.