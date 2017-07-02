Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 2 July 2017

image for Kim Jun Un suffering from projectile disfunction
KK wants to operate

NK - After last weeks failed missile launch hit Kim Jong Un in the zipper, he has been issuing coded messages. The NSA has finally decoded the messages.

Dr. D. Phase of the NSA pubic relations department held a press conference today to release the text of the decoded messages.

They all read as follows:

URGENTLY WANTED: urologist to remove a large missile from the scrotum of fat man. We can't afford to pay you but we will let you drive one our tanks and even shoot the gun.

Must be willing it to put up with a lot of crap.

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 3?

2 17 6 25
59 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more