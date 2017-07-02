"No justice, no peace" has become the most used phrase in the United States, according to the Center for International Justice and Peace, which recently changed its name from the International Peace and Justice Center.

A spokesperson from the center, Diane Augustine St. John Paraguay, who changed her name from Shirley Skubb, said she welcomed the news as "raising awareness about peace, which should be just as important as justice usually." Ms. Augustine St. John Paraguay was born female but identifies as a woman, just a different woman. Her employer, which during the writing of this piece changed its name to the Justice and Peace International Center, has been working for the past two months to encourage people to be peaceful and just through marches, songs and fighting.

The spokesperson further stated that children need to learn about justice and peace, and she often imparts this message to her children, who identify as kids, except the youngest one who identifies as a mason jar under the sink, but that's probably a phase he'll grow out of.

She continued that her employer, the Peace Center with Justice Too International, is totally on board with this agenda. Other phrases which retain much popularity in this country are "are you using Windows?", "do you have a job?" and "no."