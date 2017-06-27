In a big win for the church of Satan, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday in favor of Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer, the Church's case against the state of Missouri. The case involved discrimination by the state in giving out publicly funded grants.

In an opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, seven members of the court agreed that Missouri had violated the Constitution's Free Exercise Clause which protects all religious groups from discrimination.

Missouri has a grant program to offset the cost of resurfacing playgrounds.

Trinity Lutheran Church applied for such a grant to resurface its preschool playground. Missouri denied that application solely because it came from a church that denies Muslim's, Satanist, Hindu's, and Buddahist access to their school to introduce other religious viewpoints to children attending the school, to prove a secular status. -Religious dictatorship.

The state claimed that its constitution required it to reject the church's request because of a "no aid" provision that prevents public money from going to churches. -Separation of church and state.

The court recognized that churches do not have to give up their religious identity in order to compete with secular organizations for state funds. -Good news for the Satanist and Muslim's.

Federal and state governments announced they would have to give Satinist, Muslim's, Hindi's, Buddhist, Scientology, and Kwanzaa access to their dwindling funds.

To compensate for the loss both state and federal government's will raise taxes on the rich who can afford the the tax hike. Owners of hotels, owners of high priced real estate properties, and major corporations will cover the high cost of Christianity's meddling.

Satanism promotes environmental protection, human rights, racial equality, and democracy.