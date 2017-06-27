Written by humanoid
Topics: Feminists

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

image for FEMEN damages natural landmark
"We don't want women to procreate or have babies"

Norwegians are collecting money to repair the famous penis shaped rock formation damaged by FEMEN protesters who complained the natural formation promotes sex tourism, sexism, and pregnant women.

The popular tourist attraction is located in southern Norway and joggers discovered Saturday that the Trollpikken rock formation had cracked and noted drilling holes in the rock, something that experts say strongly suggests the rock was deliberately vandalized.

FEMEN organizers are taking credit for the damage.

The FEMEN are being accused by police of violating international genocide laws when they argue against sexual activity between consenting men and women, in prostitution and adult films.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

