The Chinese, renowned for their skills at swamping the world's markets with useless, garbage toys, have now "boomeranged" as their own children have been purchasing the latest craze; toothpick crossbows; WTF!

Millions of Chinese kids are aiming their parents used toothpicks, smothered with Chop suey and bamboo shoots, at innocent moped riders, cyclists, OAP's square dancing and generally causing a nuisance of themselves all over the huge country! The kids think it's great fun; however, there is a down side, the used toothpicks can cause pain if struck in the head, especially used ones with bits of Chinese cuisine stuck to them!

The Chinese government have decided to ban the "deadly weapons" in China and are exporting them worldwide instead. The rage is catching on, especially in the USA, where bored kids are firing toothpicks in all directions at the homeless (enough of them), tramps or hobos (enough of them), and other unfortunates.

Even deadly enemies, Iran and North Korea, are importing millions of toothpick crossbows for their kids to practice with. The US government heard of this dastardly attempt to arm the children of its most feared enemies and have sent a mandate to the UN asking to invade both countries.

The UN agreed to the invasion under the grounds of North Korea and Iran possessing WMDs, and ex-demented president, George Bush screamed; "I told you fucking so!" whilst picking his false teeth not fake news!