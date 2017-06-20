Michael Jackson's legacy maybe not be quite so innocent as the world believes as parents on social media sites are "aping" his infamous act of dangling baby Paris out of a German hotel window many years ago!

Modern parents viewing the video and searching for excitement in their boring lives, bringing up their kids, have invented a new action sport for their babies, BABY BUNGEE JUMPING!

The parents tie their babies legs on long pieces of rope, then cast them out of windows filming the whole thing as baby, still googling (so early?), plummets towards earth without feeling a thing, just a baby adrenalin rush!

They then pull baby back to the window and it seems they love it; sadly authorities do not and are accusing parents participating of child abuse!

"Silly authorities, it's just a bit of fun and our babies love it!" Parents claim whilst thousands of gawkers watch the action on social media!

"We will continue to throw our kids out of windows because we know it is good for their self-confidence, and in this dodgy world, one needs plenty of it!" Claim parents.

As for the babies interviewed, it seems they are not damaged after jumping and genuinely love the experience, well that's what they tell scientists, and until now scientists have not managed to decipher baby talk?

Global energy drink producers, R*d B*ll will be investing millions in the sport soon because their followers are getting bored of adults throwing themselves off mountains, mountain-biking down steep cliffs and generally acting like suicide maniacs! R*d B*ll claim; "well at least the babies can never die, so why not and R*d B*ll nappies are now on sale worldwide!"