Rudyard Kipling could not have written it better! A 4 year-old boy lost in the vast Russian Ural woods has been found alive by search parties scouring the area where he mysteriously wandered off whilst his dad was searching for firewood!

After days of searching, a "rumble in the woody jungle" was heard by the search party as they approached a clearing where a pack of wolves stood on one side and a mama and papa bear stood on the other! The object of their altercation was a bundle of near lifeless rags lying in the middle of the clearing smothered in mosquito bites and ticks!

The leader of the search party called a wolf whisperer in to translate the aggressive yowling whilst a bear expert studied mama and papa on the opposite side attempting to scare the wolves away by standing on their hind legs and violently waving their huge paws.

"It is obvious that the wolves wish to adopt the manchild and the bears too, and may the best man win, I'm fucking outta here before it goes down big time!" The wolf whisperer whispered in the leader's ear!

Luckily, Russian search parties being what they are, armed to the teeth with kalashnikovs, fired several shots in the air and the wolves scarpered into the undergrowth while the bears approached the ball of rags, lifted it up and gave it to the search party leader who swore mama and papa bear had tears in their eyes!

The boy was saved, the parents overjoyed, and now the whole thing is being filmed in Hollywood;financed by President Putin and Trump who need a bit of positive propaganda after all the scandals going on between the two countries!

A legal fight has now ensued between the Rudyard Kipling Trust and the Robert Southey Foundation over eventual plagiarism...