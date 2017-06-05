Written by Jaggedone
Topics: God, Tornado, lawn mower

Monday, 5 June 2017

image for Canadian tornado mows lawn!
God's answer to husband's pet hate, a tornado lawn mower!

A Canadian lawn mower who hates mowing his lawn, but forced outside because his wife cannot stand the grass being longer than 6 inches, decided enough is enough, and God provided him with the perfect solution!

He started mowing the lawn and noticed a passing tornado creeping up in the back garden. Realising that this could possibly be a solution to his misery, he whipped open the gate, and run for cover in the underground shelter without his wife (Oops!), who just managed to duck behind the kitchen table as the tornado crashed into the back garden.

Tornados being tornados normally destroy everything in their path. It ripped up the lawn and a cherry tree. Then it narrowly missed the kitchen where the wife was hiding and thrust onwards with the lawn, the tree, the cat, and the dog, swirling in vicious circles towards the heavens (or hell).

A few minutes later the lawn mower appeared, looked at the place where his lawn used to be, called the missus and said, "Well that's certainly an act of God! First he mows our lawn then blows it into heaven and now I can at last fulfill my prayer of paving the damn back garden!"

His wife was not completely happy, but at least she doesn't have to listen to her husband moaning and groaning about mowing the lawn every week and scaring off hungry birds nicking their cherries! In addition, no more dogs poop to clear up or cat litter required!

God works in strange ways!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

