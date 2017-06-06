Completely unknown to the Western world and even our so called "intelligence agencies", it seems the Trump presidency has been a hit reality TV show in Russia and North Korea for an entire year.

Trump Fools World is the popular new show produced by Russian RT News in partnership with Trump International Talent.

The season finale features President Trump pulling the ultimate punk on the planet by pulling out of the Paris accords, thereby dooming the world to decades of hot air from screaming liberals and wacko lefty environmentalist types.

In the wake of the Russian revelations Trump has assembled a team of entertainment lawyers. The president's attorneys don't actually specialize in entertainment law, they are just there for the entertainment of the president so he can then he ignore their advice.

One of the presidents defenders and top advisers, Susana Bird, spoke to CNN's Jerrionda Mayersky.

"This is good TV, and I think president has set new standard for reality show, nyet, nobody is going to top this ratings very soon."

Cable providers in the US and UK have scrambled to add RT-News to their menu in the face of unprecedented demand for Trump Fools World. Incidents of physical hacking of cable company networks are on the rise as people can't wait until Trump International Talent makes a deal with Netflix.

Typically, Trump bragged about his ratings in early morning tweets while claiming a monetary win for himself and his businesses.

"No one has ever had better ratings than me in Russia and they tell me in North Korea too. My media company is going to make billions. As for the Paris accords, people are going to be thanking me one day for bringing 70 coal jobs back to America."