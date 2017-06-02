Geneva, Switzerland President Donald Trump of the United States attended a NATO Conference and, in his daughter Ivanka's opinion, looked very presidential.

Trump was criticized for pushing fellow attendees out of the way to be in front, but Ivanka felt that it was important for Trump to be prominent in all the photos so he wouldn't disappoint the people of the United States.

After meeting and hearing Trump's speech, most of the attendees tended to laugh at and otherwise avoid Trump.

Psychologists, Journalists, Psychiatrists, 3rd Grade Teachers, and pretty much everyone agreed that it was like Trump wanted to punish the rest of the world for snubbing him.

Rumors that Trump hopes to form his own group with Syria and Nicaragua have not been confirmed.