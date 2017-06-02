Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 2 June 2017

image for Trump Takes Ball and Goes Home at the NATO Conference
Trump will consider not boycotting the Paris Accord if they rename it the Trump Accord.

Geneva, Switzerland President Donald Trump of the United States attended a NATO Conference and, in his daughter Ivanka's opinion, looked very presidential.

Trump was criticized for pushing fellow attendees out of the way to be in front, but Ivanka felt that it was important for Trump to be prominent in all the photos so he wouldn't disappoint the people of the United States.

After meeting and hearing Trump's speech, most of the attendees tended to laugh at and otherwise avoid Trump.

Psychologists, Journalists, Psychiatrists, 3rd Grade Teachers, and pretty much everyone agreed that it was like Trump wanted to punish the rest of the world for snubbing him.

Rumors that Trump hopes to form his own group with Syria and Nicaragua have not been confirmed.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 1?

7 22 4 18
39 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more