Paris, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump have announced a wife swap. Both spouses are considered more age appropriate for the other president. President Trump and Macron's wife Brigitte are senior citizens. President Macron and First Lady Melania Trump are in their forties.

The announcement was made after President Macron's meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who offered the swap as a gift to the new President, much to Macron's surprise and delight.

"Trump still owes me," Putin reportedly said, "and I need Macron in my back pocket as well."

Trump and Macron are clear rivals, giving each other white knuckles from their press worthy handshake battle at a recent gathering of NATO leaders.

Melania is reportedly pleased with the deal. "I get to live in Europe, a train ride away from home, and I like all of Emmanuel's positions. Well, all of them so far. I'm tired of having to hold Donald's hand through everything. Trussia, Russiagate, Trumpgate, whatever. Donald made his own bed on this problem. Now he can sleep in it by himself and let Putin have his hand in it too. On to bigger and better as they say."

White House staffers, having recently formed the Leakers Union, reported that Trump went along with the arrangement because he thought he and Brigitte, and Macron and Melania, were just filming the reality television show "Celebrity Wife Swap", and that the arrangement was for only a week or two.

