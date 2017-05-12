A new research study published by the University of Eastleigh proved that teenagers aren't getting enough sleep in their math classes.

Dr. Berns, the leading researcher on the project, explained: "Many teenagers struggle from a lack of sleep. After a long all-nighter in which students watch YouTube, play video games, and chat with friends, some extra rest in math class would be very helpful."

Many high school students affirm the results of the study with their own experiences.

Maya Michaels, a high school student, says: "It's becoming really hard for me to get sleep in math class. Whenever I close my eyes, my teacher yells at me to wake up. I mean, who does she think she is? Doesn't she know that rest is essential to my health?"

The researchers on the study are now strongly encouraging math teachers to incorporate small nap times into their lesson plans. They believe it will improve the overall productivity of high school students.