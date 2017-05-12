Written by Bala Thenappan
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 12 May 2017

image for New Study Determines Teenagers Are Not Getting Enough Sleep In Math Class
Sleep deprived children forced to keep awake by Nazi teachers.

A new research study published by the University of Eastleigh proved that teenagers aren't getting enough sleep in their math classes.

Dr. Berns, the leading researcher on the project, explained: "Many teenagers struggle from a lack of sleep. After a long all-nighter in which students watch YouTube, play video games, and chat with friends, some extra rest in math class would be very helpful."

Many high school students affirm the results of the study with their own experiences.

Maya Michaels, a high school student, says: "It's becoming really hard for me to get sleep in math class. Whenever I close my eyes, my teacher yells at me to wake up. I mean, who does she think she is? Doesn't she know that rest is essential to my health?"

The researchers on the study are now strongly encouraging math teachers to incorporate small nap times into their lesson plans. They believe it will improve the overall productivity of high school students.

Make Bala Thenappan's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 4?

5 16 20 18
81 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more