Wednesday, 10 May 2017

image for Illuminati Denies Any Connection to the Trump Clan
Trump attempting to illuminate Obama.

Head of the Illuminati, David Rockefeller, denied that the Illuminati would ever have anything to do with Trump, his Cabinet, or his family.

"The Illuminati, if it did exist, would never stoop to the level of supporting wannabe tinhorn dictators. And if we even considered that, we would never go to the bottom of the list, Trump. If we existed, we would already have enough narcissists in our organization, since most people that think the world owes them something and that no one is better than them is the kind of person that would join a secret society that was bent on world domination" spoke Rockefeller.

"That is, IF there were such an organization."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

