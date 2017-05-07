Marcus Travins, a 10th grade student at Wilmot High School in North Carolina, reportedly promised that he would stop procrastinating later this year.

He explains "I have a problem with pushing important assignments aside and eventually doing them last minute. That's why sometime in the future, when I can find time to do it, I will stop procrastinating."

This may be more difficult that Travins first imagined, however.

"It might be tough for me to fit this 'stop procrastinating' thing into my schedule. I still have to binge watch 'Stranger Things' and watch a few funny Youtube videos. But I'll do my best. "

Regardless of his workload, we are sure Travins will reach his goal...eventually.