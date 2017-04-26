A turkey that was flown by its owner on an inland US flight has broken the seatbelt law and now will face a financial penalty and eventual life-long ban flying (Can they fly?). The turkey was allocated a window seat but, during the flight, refused to put its safety belt on! Although it was OK wearing a purpose built bird diaper. Thankfully, it was not a United Airline flight and so the turkey survived the ordeal and was not roasted in midair.

It seems many rich owners are flying their pets all over the planet and paying heavily for the pleasure. Owners are refusing to let their darlings fly in the hold of the plane and are demanding that they fly first class and will pay anything for the pleasure. Recently, mega-rich Saudi sheikhs chartered a plane and filled it with a hoard of priceless, hunting falcons.

Stewardesses on the flight gave their usual security demonstration but, the feathered passengers ignored them because they were wearing masks; never mind, air safety rules are rules and expensive falcons are no exception.

Another extreme example of "jetset" animals flying is the story of a pig flying (Pink Floyd started that trend) on a US flight, first class, who is a piggy therapist! One distraught human passenger refused to board the plane without having Lilou accompany her. It seems that pigs can cure fear of flying plus a bottle of whisky.

Panda bears flying from China all over the world are the favourite jetset animal passengers. They allow them themselves to be belted in, enjoy watching the latest Jackie Chan movies, never drink alcohol, and of course during flights, are constantly "pandered" with bamboo sticks. However, stewardesses do complain about the spat out chewed bamboo mess they leave!