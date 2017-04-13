Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: China, North Korea

Thursday, 13 April 2017

image for North Korea and China Team Up to Hoodwink Trump
The Chinese press said that Trump told the Premier, "I don't care how you spend it, as long as you make me look good!"

Beijing, China Sources have revealed that, minutes after President Trump had finished pledging $4 billion dollars to help China fight North Korea and flew off in his jet, China's premier called Kim Jong-Un, dictator of North Korea.

(Translated from Mandarin)

"It worked just like we planned! Americans have more money than they have brains and they are so scared of unpredictable North Korea that they will let the imbecile Trump just fork it over, as long as it's for "defense spending" spoke the premier.

"Yes, Trump has always been good at spending other people's money!" laughed the corpulent Kim Jong-Un. "Don't forget, we're splitting 50-50!" said Kim.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 2?

2 14 22 8
94 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more