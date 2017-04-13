Beijing, China Sources have revealed that, minutes after President Trump had finished pledging $4 billion dollars to help China fight North Korea and flew off in his jet, China's premier called Kim Jong-Un, dictator of North Korea.

(Translated from Mandarin)

"It worked just like we planned! Americans have more money than they have brains and they are so scared of unpredictable North Korea that they will let the imbecile Trump just fork it over, as long as it's for "defense spending" spoke the premier.

"Yes, Trump has always been good at spending other people's money!" laughed the corpulent Kim Jong-Un. "Don't forget, we're splitting 50-50!" said Kim.