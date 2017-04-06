"Any advertising is good advertising even if it stinks!" Claim Dutch druggist chain, Kruidfart (name changed for legal implications and fear of being gassed), as they implement the infamous saying of Benetton who depicted a blood-smothered newborn baby (plus other controversial images) on advertising boards many years ago! He thought he was so clever; then nearly went broke...

Now Kruidfart have adopted the same philosophy by depicting images of Adolf Hitler and swastikas in their stores, kiddies coloring books, posters, and shop windows!

The normally, liberal Dutch shopping public, have obviously reacted in outrage at one of their favorite stores stooping to such levels, but a Kruidfart spokesman, Mijnheer van De Wilders (no relation), dressed in jackboots and a made-to-measure SS uniform, has acted quite positively to the new advertising campaign and gave the following explanation:

"Ve Dutch people believe in the right to do the fuck vat ve vant! Our customers will soon be vearing our latest clothing line, just like me, and buying zer kiddies our fantastic drawing books vith the vonderful images of Hitler and his maniacs, and who really gives a shit apart from Mevrouw Anne Frank, she's dead anyway!"

The real Geert Wilders refused to support the campaign as he's recovering in a private room in Auschwitz from his election loss and praying for redemption from 10 million ghosts of exterminated Jews visiting him every night!

Maybe Kruidfart should sell pot instead, at least they can maintain their reputation as being a real Dutch Drug-Store, and not appear to be a bunch of "out of their mind" Dummkopfs!