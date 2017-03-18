The Brazilian government have decided to jump on the vegan / vegetarian bandwagon by forcing it's meat producers to flog rotting meat to the rest of the world!

Brazilian meat companies are earning mega-bucks by exporting rotting carcasses because normally the Health Ministry in Brazil would normally force them to destroy the meat. However, the Brazilian health minister, a vegetarian by the way, came up up with a genius idea that will "kill two cows with one meat hook" by ordering the meat producers to douse their rotting meat with chemicals to stop the rot! They then rapidly deep freeze it and export it to the rest of the world for making hamburgers, hot-dogs, and other forms of crap, fast food.

After global consumers become totally sick and nearly dying, they will all become vegetarians, purchase Brazilian soy beans and the Brazilian economy, on its last legs, will become a leading light, not only in economic brilliance, they will also become the "Messiah's" of healthy living!

Leading Chinese (they eat anything that moves) Vegan revolutionary, Sue Soy-Beanbongbang, welcomes the Brazilian initiative because she personally feels there are too many people on the planet anyway eating rotten meat; "so let's have a cull, that'll teach em!" She proclaimed!