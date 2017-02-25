The world is in deep mourning after a young Indonesian lady was paid a couple of measly $ Bucks to top a Kim; however having removed Kim Mark II is small consolation because the world needs Mark 1 removed not Mark II.

However, there is an ancient proverb; "If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys!" And this is certainly the case here because removing Kim Mark 1 would cost millions and his portly brother only cost a handful of nuts covered with a deadly coating of poison of course!

So why is the world in mourning? Because she got the wrong one! But then again, Kim Mark 1 landed a massive "coup d'etat" by orchestrating the whole thing, paying peanuts, and getting more attention than he could ever dream of in the tiny narcissistic peanut lodged between his ears!

So is the world of brutal dictators! Launch a couple of ancient nuclear rockets that flop into the Asian Sea, invite bi-sexual, nutcase, ex-NBA basketball players for a bit of PR, tell your millions of admirers to clap their hands until they are burning, and top your step-brother so the world knows his "Tentacles of evil" (A famous book by this brilliant author; Google it you won't regret a dime!) are everywhere; even if he has to pay peanuts to get them there!

Yet another North Korean proverb: A Kim 1 in the bus is worth Mark II in the Box!