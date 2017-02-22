Written by Jaggedone
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: China, Panda

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

image for Bao Bao the Bear is exiled to China!
Life is tough for a Panda in the US these days!

Washington Zoo have announced the sad departure of Bao Bao, a female panda bear, after it was discovered she did not have a green card. The US government are deporting all entertainers, animal, or human who reside in the US, but whose origins are not American.

Bao Bao, has entertained millions of guests at the zoo, but latest restrictions have proven that her ancestors are definitely Chinese who helped build the railways, set up laundry parlors, Chinese restaurants and bamboo plantations to feed their pet pandas!

After research, it seems that poor old Bao Bao's parents papers were lost in a pot of Chop Suey, meaning that she is certainly an illegal immigrant and must be deported because bamboo stocks are low in the US and Monsanto cannot grow a genetic version!

However, every dark cloud has its silver lining; Bao Bao, has now reached the age where male pandas take an interest, so China is welcoming her back to her rightful homeland in the hope that when she gets her annual hot period, a future generation will appear.

The US have demanded that if such a miracle happens, they want the baby back in Washington because Americans love baby Panda bears and are willing to close a bureaucratic eye as long as the price is right because business is business, and legislation is there to be either ignored or introduced!

Make Jaggedone's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 5?

6 2 25 15
57 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more