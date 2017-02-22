Washington Zoo have announced the sad departure of Bao Bao, a female panda bear, after it was discovered she did not have a green card. The US government are deporting all entertainers, animal, or human who reside in the US, but whose origins are not American.

Bao Bao, has entertained millions of guests at the zoo, but latest restrictions have proven that her ancestors are definitely Chinese who helped build the railways, set up laundry parlors, Chinese restaurants and bamboo plantations to feed their pet pandas!

After research, it seems that poor old Bao Bao's parents papers were lost in a pot of Chop Suey, meaning that she is certainly an illegal immigrant and must be deported because bamboo stocks are low in the US and Monsanto cannot grow a genetic version!

However, every dark cloud has its silver lining; Bao Bao, has now reached the age where male pandas take an interest, so China is welcoming her back to her rightful homeland in the hope that when she gets her annual hot period, a future generation will appear.

The US have demanded that if such a miracle happens, they want the baby back in Washington because Americans love baby Panda bears and are willing to close a bureaucratic eye as long as the price is right because business is business, and legislation is there to be either ignored or introduced!