Written by Mike Peril
Sunday, 19 February 2017

image for Selfie Stick Casualty Stirs International Crisis
Recent Trump Advertisement in Dubai

Abu Dhabi, UAE - A Chinese tourist nearly killed a teenage American girl with a selfie stick yesterday. The assailant was caught on tape injuring the girl while taking a photograph at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The victim received a bloody nose, a black eye, and now complains of PTSD. She is no longer willing to travel.

The mishap has triggered an international crisis, with calls for selfie stick training and licensing.

"It is clear that licensing is required to keep our tourism industry safe here. One death like this and our entire industry is dead in Dubai and Abu Dhabi," noted Donald Trump, Jr., who happened to be visiting Dubai with his brother Eric at the time of the incident to promote the opening of their father's golf course.

It is expected that President Trump will sign an executive order in the next few weeks drafted by the Trump boys which will require licensing cooperation among the world nations where Trump has golf resorts. The nations will be listed in the executive order.

No nation has weighed in on licensing except China, which claimed the incident to be "fake news."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

