Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Fishnets or no fishnets, once a "hooker" always a "hooker!"

Aussie ageing pensioner, Ray Johnstone, went searching for a new "hooker mate" over the internet after his previous "hooking mate" passed away leaving him alone to go hooking.

He felt so lonely in his fishing boat that he sent out a message via an internet newspaper, and a new Hooker, aged 25, got in touch; the only problem was, his new mate lived 1600 miles away on the other side of Australia!

Ray explained he was a wee bit too old to sail such a great distance for a quick "hook up" so, Mati, his new mate said, "dammit old chap, jump on a plane, don't forget your rods, my fishnets are waiting and I'll pay the flight!",

So Roy met his new Hooker and they jumped into a boat, not a bed, and straight away landed a huge fish proving that it matters not how old one is, one can still do a fair-dinkum bit of "hooking" if one is prepared to cast a line, fill the fishnets, and put out the right bait!

Roy and Mati have sworn to "hook up" again in Roy's home town, Lewiston, and next time Roy and Mati will parade their fishnets for the world to see after the story went viral on the internet!

Roy said about his new Hooker pal, "well after losing my last hooker mate I didn't want to end up sitting in the corner catching tiddlers and Mati offered his services and now we are both hoping to land a great white, it's about time Jaws 25 was filmed, but we'll land a real one this time, blimey!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

