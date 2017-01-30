Written by Jaggedone
Monday, 30 January 2017

His last associates are popping their clogs, but his ghost is still haunting the planet!

Brunhilde Pomsel, better known as Josef Goebbels secretary has left the planet and in her final words said; "Josef was a sehr gut Boss!"

Through her life she denied knowing anything about six million Jews being gassed in concentration camps? She claims she just wrote Goebbels's propaganda scripts, which claimed that Jews were "Untermenschen" and should be liquidated? But she didn't know a thing?

OK, even if she would have known a thing, it wouldn't have changed much so it's better that the 106 year old passes over without the burden of facing Satan in the Brimstone of hell and meets God at the pearly gates with a clean conscience, albeit, the heaven she is going to is not the Jewish version.

She was one of the remaining living people affiliated with Hitler, Goebbels and their Nazi's, and sadly she has missed the reincarnation of their ideals now happening in Russia and the US!

The world is not going into mourning about Brunhilde's death, but it will surely be mourning Hitler's reincarnation in the form of a blond, giant, thick-headed blue-eyed US multi billionaire; Satan works in strange ways!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

