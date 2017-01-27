Donald Trump released a video today in which he has taken his first steps in confronting ISIS.

The video consists of Donald Trump declaring how he & America are fed up with terrorist leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, his terrorist organization ISIS, and their "little game."

Trump cited terrorist attacks, destabilizing regions America has interests in, & being "assholes in the face of civilization" as the reasons for his declaration. Trump would go on to describe American values & what he wants for the nation before addressing Al-Baghdadi directly.

Trump's challenge to Al-Baghdadi can best be described in his own words:

"So if you're listening, Al, and I know you are, I want you drive your Toyota or Camel or whatever to the Washington Monument reflecting pool, where you and I will engage in hand-to-hand combat. I will prove who is the stronger: radical Islam or an America made great again! Who's the bigger man Al? Is it Caliph? Or commander-in-chief?"

The Secret Service & Washington Metropolitan Police denounced Trump's release, both releasing statements expressing the desire to pursue a different strategy to defeat ISIS.

Trump is reportedly working with the WWE to build an arena in which Trump & Al-Baghdadi are to engage in combat.

Trump summarized his video challenge with "I'm gonna Raqqa you" before the opening chords of "Eye of the Tiger" finished the video.