Friday, 27 January 2017

image for Donald Trump challenges leader of ISIS to hand-to-hand combat
Trump making his challenge

Donald Trump released a video today in which he has taken his first steps in confronting ISIS.

The video consists of Donald Trump declaring how he & America are fed up with terrorist leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, his terrorist organization ISIS, and their "little game."

Trump cited terrorist attacks, destabilizing regions America has interests in, & being "assholes in the face of civilization" as the reasons for his declaration. Trump would go on to describe American values & what he wants for the nation before addressing Al-Baghdadi directly.

Trump's challenge to Al-Baghdadi can best be described in his own words:

"So if you're listening, Al, and I know you are, I want you drive your Toyota or Camel or whatever to the Washington Monument reflecting pool, where you and I will engage in hand-to-hand combat. I will prove who is the stronger: radical Islam or an America made great again! Who's the bigger man Al? Is it Caliph? Or commander-in-chief?"

The Secret Service & Washington Metropolitan Police denounced Trump's release, both releasing statements expressing the desire to pursue a different strategy to defeat ISIS.

Trump is reportedly working with the WWE to build an arena in which Trump & Al-Baghdadi are to engage in combat.

Trump summarized his video challenge with "I'm gonna Raqqa you" before the opening chords of "Eye of the Tiger" finished the video.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

