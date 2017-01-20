Written by Ben Macnair
Topics: Penguins

Friday, 20 January 2017

image for Penguin Awareness Day
I ain't afraid of no Penguins

People around the world are to be reminded today of the long neglected, and never mentioned Penguin, for January 20th is indeed Penguin Awareness day.

The vicious vermin, known for their anti-social habits, and never appearing in any documentaries by the likes of David Attenborough will today be celebrated.

The birds, which cannot fly very well, but who are quite adept under the water, have no redeeming qualities at all, and will be quite vicious towards animals which steal all of their food.

Morgan Freeman said 'Penguins...what are they again. I know I did some work on a film about them sometime ago, they are those fish which burrow into your skin, aren't they? No, the ones that eat your head?

Other things were happening in the world today as well.....

