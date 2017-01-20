Mexico City - The President of Mexico was furious, according to his press secretary Juan Mendoza, when it was learned that Trump had mailed his dry-cleaning bill to Mexico after eating at El Taco Mexican restaurant.

"We can't help it if Trump slobbers all over his shirts when he eats tacos with salsa. He has no reason to expect us to pay for it. Now our accountants are all tied up disputing these charges. What will he ask us to pay for next? His TP when the Tacos come out the other end? Wait, take that part off the record. We don't want to give him ideas", the President of Mexico was quoted as spouting.