Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump, Mexico

Friday, 20 January 2017

image for Trump to have Mexico pay for his dry-cleaning
Most of this ended up on Trumps shirt

Mexico City - The President of Mexico was furious, according to his press secretary Juan Mendoza, when it was learned that Trump had mailed his dry-cleaning bill to Mexico after eating at El Taco Mexican restaurant.

"We can't help it if Trump slobbers all over his shirts when he eats tacos with salsa. He has no reason to expect us to pay for it. Now our accountants are all tied up disputing these charges. What will he ask us to pay for next? His TP when the Tacos come out the other end? Wait, take that part off the record. We don't want to give him ideas", the President of Mexico was quoted as spouting.

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 1?

6 25 22 5
76 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more