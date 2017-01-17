Ottawa, Canada Legislators in Canada's Parliament voted in favor of erecting a wall on the U.S./Canada border.

"We have so many illegal immigrants trying to get into Canada from the United States that we feel the only way to stem the tide is to build a wall. This has been a problem since 11/9 (the new 9/11), the date Trump was elected. Canada just doesn't have the resources to handle all these "Trump Refugees," spoke a representative of Canada's Parliament.

On the bright side, since no Mexicans want to come to the U.S. any more, a wall there might not be necessary.