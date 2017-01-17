Donald Trump has decided to launch his diplomatic foreign policies and true to the man, he is now being called "Mr Diplomacy" at UN and EU headquarters. The only ones loving his directives are Russia and the UK; well UK politicians love licking US President's butts and it matters not what garbage they ramble out!

Here are just a few of his latest diplomatic directives:

Germany = I hate Germans, Merkel is an old bag, and those jackets, man, proves everything what Germans are, fucking boring, and BMW, keep out!

China = Who? Fuck China I love Taiwan!

Europe = Obsolete bunch of old farts and that French twat, Hollande, stuff him! But I love Holland, especially Amsterdam; man getting high there is the kick!

Nato = Obsolete, it needs a kick up the rear end and Putin has promised to destroy it with my help!

Mexico = Bunch of dirty, filthy raping barbarians and they produce BMW's, VW's and other crap German cars that will not enter our wonderful country filled with immigrants who are the backbone of our economy? Buy a fucking Chevvy you morons built by Mexicans and other Spics!! (Is that not hypocrisy?)

South American states = Not even worth mentioning!

Middle East = Nuke the place!

Isis = Nuke the bastards

Great Britain = I just love Brits because they always lick our butts and always say yes to everything the US does! Wonderful country!

Russia = Putin and I will rule the world and fuck the rest, who needs them anyway!

There you have it, President Elect Trump's foreign policies for the next eight years; he's a real "wheeler, dealer" our Donald, no doubt about that!