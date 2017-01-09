Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Google, homelessness

Monday, 9 January 2017

image for Google announces the householder-less house
Liberated former house inmate meditating on how wonderful Google is

Chandler, Arizona - Inkopay Ommiecay, spokesman for Google, announced today that Google has invented the householder-less house.

Related story

Google gives driverless cars the green light for business, but are we really ready for AI piloted vehicles on our roads?

Cameras look out every window, riderless solar powered lawn mowers manicure every blade of grass, answering machines answer and return every call in Googles householder-less house here in Chandler.

And because there are no defecating primates inside, no crap, trash, carbon-dioxide, noise, or other effluvia are generated, saving the environment.

And the best part is the freedom. Former house dwellers are now free to spend all their time on the streets, park benches, and dumpsters, getting to know their former neighbors in a way they never thought possible.

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 3?

3 12 14 13
111 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more