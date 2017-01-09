Chandler, Arizona - Inkopay Ommiecay, spokesman for Google, announced today that Google has invented the householder-less house.

Cameras look out every window, riderless solar powered lawn mowers manicure every blade of grass, answering machines answer and return every call in Googles householder-less house here in Chandler.

And because there are no defecating primates inside, no crap, trash, carbon-dioxide, noise, or other effluvia are generated, saving the environment.

And the best part is the freedom. Former house dwellers are now free to spend all their time on the streets, park benches, and dumpsters, getting to know their former neighbors in a way they never thought possible.