Friday, 6 January 2017

image for Prince Philip to give Donald Trump guidance
Prince Philip, wearing his Donald Trump disguise.

Prolific dropper of faux pas, Prince Philip will be giving the young whipper-snapper Donald Trump lessons in how to offend the most people in the shortest amount of time, it has been revealed.

Famed through-out the world for being culturally clueless Donald Trump is yet to reach the stage of 'aah bless, him' that the Prince has reached. This is partly due to his age, but also due to the fact that he has been doing it for so long.

Of course, with the use of twitter (other social networks are available) Trump has a head start, and can say something really offensive, and be around the world, before Philip has even woken up, but the point still stands.

Trump was heard to say: 'I want to be able to say rude things, and people still like me, say oh, that's the Don, at his old tricks again. Philip married into influence, but I won it fair and square'

Hilary Clinton, and Theresa May were not available for comment.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

