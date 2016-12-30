Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 30 December 2016

image for Trump shocked to learn he will become world's top drug lord at inauguration
These lads will soon be on the Trump train

Sources close to Trump report he was shocked to learn at a CIA breifing that the world's biggest industry is crack and meth, and it's run by the POTUS.

Trump called his advisors together who advised him he needed to not be a dope and get up to speed. Trump responded by ordering a case of Diet Coke, for the aspartame kick, signing into NetFlicks. He then watched all the consecutive episodes of Breakng Bad.

He cheered loudly as the machine gun took out the competing drug lords.

Then he tweeted:

Forget the wall. We are building a super hiway from Argentina to Alaska. I was just kidding!

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 1?

7 6 14 4
100 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more