Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 30 December 2016

image for Obama declares war on pizza and vodka over 2016 election
Sloppy Giuseppe in the hot tub anyone?

Sovereign District of Colunbia - Obama shocked the world today when he blamed pizza and vodka for losing the election for the invalid Hicklary Clinton.

He flamed that the sordid pizza emails were leaked by vodka sodden Russians. He immediately had several pallets of vodka removed from the White House and declared that no more pizza would be allowed to be delivered to his staff.

Our annonymous source known only as Bill reports that Hicklary will not relinquish her pizza and vodka. Of course it was the pizza that lost it for her. But falling down drunk didn't help, he concluded.

Make Aspartame Boy's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 4?

5 9 14 12
103 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more