Saturday, 17 December 2016

Trump has ordered a full investigation of the man he calls, "The Voyeur in the Night."

Trump Tower, New York, NY President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Santa Claus in some late-night tweets early this morning.

"Just who IS this guy that everyone just lets into their homes every year? I never saw him! And don't give me that he only goes to good kid's houses crap. I'm sick of hearing that year after year! Has anyone ever done an investigation of where he gets all these presents he gives out?" The Donald tweeted at 3 a.m. this morning.

"Just who is this Santa guy, anyways? We KNOW he's invading everyone's airspace and we just let him, year after year?" Trump tweeted at 3:14 a.m.

"Why is he giving all this stuff out? He must have a reason! What's he got planned?" tweeted Trump at 3:26 a.m. "

"Why am I, once again, the only one that understands and is worried about this?" tweeted Donald at 3:42 a.m.

"Has anyone seen this guy's birth certificate?" was Trump's tweet at 4:04 a.m. before announcing a press conference at 3:19 p.m. this afternoon.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

